Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Over 40 calls to 911 traced to Burlington boy given phone to play with: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted July 13, 2021 1:59 pm
Halton Regional Police say the latest theft took place on Friday at approximately 5:30 pm. View image in full screen
Halton Regional Police say the latest theft took place on Friday at approximately 5:30 pm. Don Mitchell / Global News

Halton Regional Police say no charges are going to laid after an incident in which over forty 911 calls were made from a Burlington address on Friday night.

Const. Steve Elms told Global News that a young child made all of the calls after given the phone to play with by a grandparent.

Read more: Large fire in downtown St. Catharines damages former Welland House Hotel

“We would like to remind the public that de-activated phones (even older models) can still call 911,” said Elms.

“We would not recommend giving a child an old phone as a toy. As you can imagine this draws resources away from potential legitimate emergency services.”

Officers ended up tied up spending time tracing the mobile phone and with team members having to be dispatched to an address for a “well-being check.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Burlington tagHalton Regional Police tag911 tagHalton Region tagBurlington news tag911 calls tagsteve elms tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers