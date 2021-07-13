Over 40 calls to 911 traced to Burlington boy given phone to play with: police

Send this page to someone via email

Halton Regional Police say no charges are going to laid after an incident in which over forty 911 calls were made from a Burlington address on Friday night.

Const. Steve Elms told Global News that a young child made all of the calls after given the phone to play with by a grandparent.

“We would like to remind the public that de-activated phones (even older models) can still call 911,” said Elms.

“We would not recommend giving a child an old phone as a toy. As you can imagine this draws resources away from potential legitimate emergency services.”

Officers ended up tied up spending time tracing the mobile phone and with team members having to be dispatched to an address for a “well-being check.”

On Friday night, in just one hour, we received >40 'silent' 911 calls from a cell phone. We spent ++ time locating the phone and dispatched an officer to do a well-being check. Lo and behold, the phone owner had given it to his grandson to play with.#CellPhonesAreNotToys pic.twitter.com/O2oI6tcR7s — Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) July 12, 2021