Peterborough man charged with impaired driving after vehicle found on road not running: police

A Peterborough man is facing impaired driving charges after an incident Sunday afternoon.

Around 12:30 p.m., Peterborough Police Service officers received a call from a resident about a suspected impaired driver on Kennedy Road in Peterborough. The complainant reported the driver appeared to be asleep in the driver’s seat.

Police say when officers arrived, the vehicle was partially on the road and not running. Officers said they noticed signs of impairment with the driver.

Andrzej Ciarka, 64, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol, blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

He was issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and seven-day vehicle impoundment.

The accused was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 3, police said Tuesday.