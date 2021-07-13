Menu

Canada

Chestermere house fire that left 7 dead not suspicious: RCMP

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted July 13, 2021 10:17 am
Chestermere fatal fire View image in full screen
Investigators are on the scene of a deadly house fire in Chestermere July 2, 2021. Global News

Chestermere RCMP say a house fire that left seven people dead earlier this month is not suspicious in nature.

Just after 2:30 a.m. on July 2, police received a call about a house fire in the Oakmere community.

Read more: ‘Overwhelming loss’ — 7 dead, including 4 children, in Chestermere house fire, RCMP say

Two families were in the house at the time. One man and four children were able to escape, but police said seven other people did not make it out.

A man and a woman, both 38, a 35-year-old woman, two 12-year-olds (a boy and a girl), an eight-year-old girl and a four-year-old boy were found dead at the scene, RCMP said.

Imam Syed Soharwardy with the Islamic Supreme Council of Canada said two Muslim families were in the home at the time of the fire.

Most members of the family are from Pakistan, Soharwardy said.

Click to play video: 'Chestermere residents devastated by fatal house fire' Chestermere residents devastated by fatal house fire

In an update on Monday, the RCMP said the fire has been deemed non-suspicious in nature and no further updates would be provided.

The exact cause of the fire was not provided by police.

Read more: Prayers held for 7 people who died in house fire east of Calgary

Chestermere is located on the eastern outskirts of Calgary.

