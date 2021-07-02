7 dead, including 4 children in Chestermere house fire: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Four children and two adults are dead after a house fire in Chestermere, a community east of Calgary, early Friday morning.

View image in full screen Investigators are on the scene of a deadly house fire in Chestermere July 1, 2021. Robert Gellatly / Supplied

RCMP said the victims are two 12-year-olds, a boy and girl, an eight-year-old girl, a four-year-old boy and a man and woman, both 38.

A man and four children managed to escape the burning home and were taken to hospital as a precaution, according to police.

Fire investigators along with the RCMP Forensic Identification Unit remain on scene.

The fire broke out just after 2:30 a.m. in the community of Oakmere.

Neighbouring homes had to be evacuated and nearby residents said they watched the flames shoot 15 metres into the air.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by Chestermere RCMP, but police said the preliminary investigation does not indicate it to be criminal in nature.

Imam Syed Soharwardy with the Islamic Supreme Council of Canada says two Muslim families were in the home at the time of the fire.