Edmonton, parts of northern and southern Alberta under 3rd heat warning of the month

For the third time this month, parts of Alberta are once again under heat warnings as daytime temperatures are expected to reach the high 20s to low 30s this week.

“For most of Alberta, heat warnings are issued when daytime highs meet or exceed 29 C and overnight lows meet or exceed 14 C for at least two days in a row,” Global Edmonton weather specialist Phil Darlington said.

“Edmonton, as well as other Alberta regions, will be in that range until Friday when temperatures are expected to cool off a bit.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Edmonton, as well as other Alberta regions, will be in that range until Friday when temperatures are expected to cool off a bit."

The hottest day is expected to be Wednesday, when the temperature in Edmonton is forecast to reach 33 C.

The heat warning issued Monday by Environment Canada covered all of northwestern Alberta, from Edmonton up to the Northwest Territories.

A portion of southern Alberta was also placed under a heat warning, including the communities in and around Drumheller, Three Hills, Brooks, Strathmore, Vulcan, Okotoks, High River and Claresholm.

Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

The good news is that this stretch of heat warnings is not expected to last as long as the one from a few weeks ago, Darlington said.

Dozens of records were broken during that Canada Day week heat wave, which saw temperatures climb over 40 C in some parts of Alberta due to a heat dome that had settled over Western Canada.

Edmonton typically averages four days per year above 30 C but so far in 2021, Darlington said the region has seen 11 such days — and more may be coming.

“While the end of this week and weekend will offer a slight break from the hot weather; next week may see it return,” Darlington added.

