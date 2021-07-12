SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Ontario families, experts want more guidance for unvaccinated kids as province reopens

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 12, 2021 1:06 pm
Click to play video: 'Toronto targets communities with low vaccination rates in vaccine push' Toronto targets communities with low vaccination rates in vaccine push
The City of Toronto is rolling out a number of pop-up vaccination clinics in parts of the city with low vaccination rates. It's hoped that by making vaccines easier to come by, more people will line up for the shot. Morganne Campbell explains.

Parents and experts say they want clearer guidance about how kids under 12 who aren’t eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations fit into Ontario’s reopening plan.

The province will allow more indoor activities to resume later this week but Stephen Ouderkirk says his family is sticking to outdoor social gatherings with their newborn son who can’t get vaccinated.

Read more: COVID-19: How to protect children who are too young for a vaccine

Pediatric infectious disease physician Dr. Nisha Thampi says families with mixed vaccination status should keep following guidelines like staying home when sick and gathering outdoors where possible.

She says she’d like to see details on whether unvaccinated children will be subject to different guidelines when restrictions are eased further, and more assessment of where risks are greatest for them.

Read more: Ontario reports 114 new COVID-19 cases, zero deaths for 2nd time in a week

University of Toronto epidemiologist Ashleigh Tuite says young children are at risk of being left behind as restrictions roll back and says some rules like masking in public places should stay for now.

The Public Health Agency of Canada outlined activity guidelines based on people’s vaccination status last month but Ontario hasn’t released guidance specific to its reopening plan.

Ontario’s top doctor has said higher vaccination rates in the broader community will help protect young children by keeping infections low.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
