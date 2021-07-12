Menu

Traffic

Police investigating fatal collision involving pedestrian in Niagara-on-the-Lake

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted July 12, 2021 1:37 pm
Police investigating fatal collision involving pedestrian in Niagara-on-the-Lake - image View image in full screen
Don Mitchell / Global News

A pedestrian is dead following a traffic collision Sunday night in Niagara-on-the-Lake, according to police.

Investigators believe a local man, 41, was struck by a southbound Toyota Corolla travelling on Irvine Road just after 9 p.m.

The resident was transported to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, say police.

The driver, 27, from St. Catharines male remained at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing. No charges have been laid, according to Niagara police.

