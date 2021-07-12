Police investigating fatal collision involving pedestrian in Niagara-on-the-Lake

A pedestrian is dead following a traffic collision Sunday night in Niagara-on-the-Lake, according to police.
Investigators believe a local man, 41, was struck by a southbound Toyota Corolla travelling on Irvine Road just after 9 p.m.
The resident was transported to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, say police.
The driver, 27, from St. Catharines male remained at the scene.
An investigation is ongoing. No charges have been laid, according to Niagara police.
