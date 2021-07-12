Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Large fire in downtown St. Catharines damages former Welland House Hotel

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted July 12, 2021 10:12 am
Large fire in downtown St. Catharines damages former Welland House Hotel - image View image in full screen
St. Catharines Fire Dept.

Firefighters are reporting no injuries after a large blaze in downtown St. Catharines gutted a city landmark on Monday morning.

Officials say emergency crews were called out just before 5:30 a.m. to the old Welland House Hotel on Ontario Street near King Street.

Six city fire stations deployed units to the scene.

Read more: Firefighter injured in early morning central Hamilton blaze

Residents who live nearby are being asked to remain indoors. As a safety precaution, gas has been shut off in the area.

“Crews are actively monitoring nearby areas and buildings to ensure the fire is contained. Work continues to assess any risk of structural collapse and prevent any risks to public safety,” the city said in a release on Monday morning.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario Street from Church Street to St. Paul Street is currently closed, as is William Street and King Street from Ontario Street to Queen Street.

Trending Stories

The vacant building was in the process of being designated as a heritage site to prevent future demolition, according to the city.

It was a former student residence.

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fire tagSt. Catharines tagKing Street tagOntario Street tagSt Catharines news tagjeff mccormick tagSt Catharines Fire tagfire in downtown st. catharines tagwelland house hotel tagwllend student residence tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers