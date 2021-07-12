Large fire in downtown St. Catharines damages former Welland House Hotel

Send this page to someone via email

Firefighters are reporting no injuries after a large blaze in downtown St. Catharines gutted a city landmark on Monday morning.

Officials say emergency crews were called out just before 5:30 a.m. to the old Welland House Hotel on Ontario Street near King Street.

Six city fire stations deployed units to the scene.

Read more: Firefighter injured in early morning central Hamilton blaze

Residents who live nearby are being asked to remain indoors. As a safety precaution, gas has been shut off in the area.

“Crews are actively monitoring nearby areas and buildings to ensure the fire is contained. Work continues to assess any risk of structural collapse and prevent any risks to public safety,” the city said in a release on Monday morning.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario Street from Church Street to St. Paul Street is currently closed, as is William Street and King Street from Ontario Street to Queen Street.

The vacant building was in the process of being designated as a heritage site to prevent future demolition, according to the city.

It was a former student residence.

As we come to terms with the loss of this historic landmark, we're sharing a few historic photographs from the Museum Collection. We'd love to hear your memories and stories of the Welland House, too. Please share with us. 4/4 pic.twitter.com/9ZIugCl97b — St.Catharines Museum (@StCMuseum) July 12, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

A devastating fire has pretty much destroyed the Welland House this morning. #stcatharines pic.twitter.com/Y9VH8eUH4v — Adrian Petry (@adriandpetry) July 12, 2021