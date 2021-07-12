Search resumes for missing man who fell into Montreal’s St. Lawrence River

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police officers are resuming their search for a 27-year-old man who fell into the St. Lawrence River over the weekend.

Caroline Chèvrefils, spokesperson for the police force, said the operation resumed Monday afternoon after it was suspended late Sunday night.

“Unfortunately, the man is still not found,” she said.

READ MORE: Search suspended for 27-year-old man who went missing in St. Lawrence River

The man went missing around 7 p.m. Saturday night in the water near the Verdun borough. He was in a boat with a woman and another man when it drifted into the rapids and he fell into the river, according to initial reports.

Police say the two other people on the boat were rescued.

Story continues below advertisement

The nautical division of the police force is set to canvass the St. Lawrence River while police cadets will comb the shoreline on Monday afternoon.

The fire department will also aid in the search, Chèvrefils said. Two boats will patrol the waters in the afternoon.

—with files from Global News’ Alessia Simona Maratta and The Canadian Press