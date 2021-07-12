Menu

Crime

Man arrested with loaded firearm following fight in Wasaga Beach, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted July 12, 2021 12:19 pm
Officers arrived and arrested a man for assault before they also found him to be in possession of a loaded revolver. View image in full screen
Officers arrived and arrested a man for assault before they also found him to be in possession of a loaded revolver. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A 28-year-old Barrie, Ont., man was arrested with a loaded firearm in Wasaga Beach during the early morning hours of Sunday.

At about 2 a.m., Huronia West OPP were called to a local Main Street bar for a report of a fight.

Read more: Ontario police investigate ‘suspicious’ Wasaga Beach death

Officers arrested a man for assault before they also found him to be in possession of a loaded revolver.

Michael McPherson, 28, from Barrie, was subsequently charged with assault, unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm, knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm, careless storage of a firearm, two counts of possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order and two counts of failure to comply with probation.

Read more: 15-year-old boy charged following stabbing of 2 in Wasaga Beach, Ont.

McPherson is scheduled to appear before Collingwood court in August.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Huronia West OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

