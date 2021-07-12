Man arrested with loaded firearm following fight in Wasaga Beach, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 28-year-old Barrie, Ont., man was arrested with a loaded firearm in Wasaga Beach during the early morning hours of Sunday.

At about 2 a.m., Huronia West OPP were called to a local Main Street bar for a report of a fight.

Officers arrested a man for assault before they also found him to be in possession of a loaded revolver.

Michael McPherson, 28, from Barrie, was subsequently charged with assault, unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm, knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm, careless storage of a firearm, two counts of possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order and two counts of failure to comply with probation.

Story continues below advertisement

McPherson is scheduled to appear before Collingwood court in August.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Huronia West OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.