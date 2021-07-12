Quebec adds 52 new COVID-19 cases, about 200 over past 3 days

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec reported 52 new COVID-19 cases Monday as the province eased more pandemic-induced measures.

The latest information includes numbers from the weekend after the government announced it will no longer provide updates on those days. There were 199 additional cases and one additional death recorded over the past three days, but the province did not give a breakdown for each day.

The immunization rollout saw another 66,745 doses of the novel coronavirus vaccine administered. More than 9.4 million shots have been given to date.

Since the vaccination campaign started, the province has received more than 11 million doses. It is expecting another 324,090 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to arrive this week.

Hospitalizations dropped by eight to 88 since July 9. This includes 25 patients in intensive care, a rise of three compared to last Friday.

When it comes to screening, 11,503 more tests were given Saturday. That is the latest day for which that information is available.

Quebec’s caseload has reached 375,915 while the health crisis has killed 11,231 people to date. Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 364,000 recoveries from the virus have been recorded.

The government also lifted more public health measures Monday as the situation continues to improve in the province.

The required physical distance between two people from different households has dropped from two metres to one metre, even indoors. The two-metre rule remains in effect, however, for activities such as singing and high-intensity exercise in gyms.

As of Monday, retail stores no longer have a cap on how many customers can be inside — but physical distancing must be respected.

Sports venues are also allowed to accommodate 50 spectators indoors and 100 outdoors. Fans must keep at least one empty seat between each other and masks are still required in public spaces.

The latest relaxing of rules comes as all of Quebec remains a designated green zone, which is the lowest level on the government’s colour-coded pandemic alert system.

—with files from Global News’ Annabelle Olivier and The Canadian Press