1-year-old child dies after being hit by vehicle in Brampton driveway

Peel Regional Police say a child has died after being struck by a vehicle in the driveway of a home in Brampton early Monday.
Emergency crews were called to Royal Salisbury Way, near Williams Parkway and Rutherford Road North, at around 12:18 a.m.
Police said a one-year-old child was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after being hit.
The child died a short time later in hospital just after 1 a.m., police said.
Investigators said it is believed that a family member was driving the car involved in the incident. It is not known yet if the car was reversing out of the driveway or pulling in, investigators added.
Police are calling the incident a “really tragic accident.”
No charges have been laid yet, police said.
