Canada

1-year-old child dies after being hit by vehicle in Brampton driveway

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted July 12, 2021 6:26 am
An aerial view of the scene where a child has died after being hit by a vehicle in the driveway of a Brampton home. View image in full screen
An aerial view of the scene where a child has died after being hit by a vehicle in the driveway of a Brampton home. Kimberley Fowler / Global News

Peel Regional Police say a child has died after being struck by a vehicle in the driveway of a home in Brampton early Monday.

Emergency crews were called to Royal Salisbury Way, near Williams Parkway and Rutherford Road North, at around 12:18 a.m.

Police said a one-year-old child was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after being hit.

Read more: Family launches SickKids fundraiser after Vaughan children killed in driveway

The child died a short time later in hospital just after 1 a.m., police said.

Investigators said it is believed that a family member was driving the car involved in the incident. It is not known yet if the car was reversing out of the driveway or pulling in, investigators added.

Trending Stories
Police are calling the incident a “really tragic accident.”

No charges have been laid yet, police said.

