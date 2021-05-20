Family launches SickKids fundraiser after Vaughan children killed in driveway

Send this page to someone via email

The family of two young children who were killed when a vehicle lost control and struck them in their driveway in Vaughan on Sunday has launched a fundraiser for SickKids Foundation in their memory.

On the fundraiser page, the family wrote in lieu of flowers to donate to the SickKids Foundation to honour the four-year-old boy and 10-year-old girl.

The page describes the siblings as “beautiful,” “full of courage,” “free-spirited” and “fearless.”

“Our loving angel … was a confident athletic girl, who brightened up the world with her beautiful smile,” the page says. “She was an amazing big sister who took care of all those around her. Anaya was full of courage, indulging in new activities and conquering them,” it read, describing the young girl.

“Our free-spirited (boy) was a vibrant energetic young boy who filled everyone’s hearts with so much love and joy,” it continues. “He was a fearless little boy who was always ready for his next adventure.”

On May 16 at around noon, York Regional Police said a man and two young siblings were out riding their bicycles when a neighbour came over to assist with a bike chain on their driveway on Athabasca Drive, south of Dufferin Street and Kirby Road, in Vaughan.

A black Mercedes lost control and mounted the curb, striking the brother, sister and a man, police said.

The children and a man were all rushed to hospital. The boy and girl sustained critical injuries and the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The boy later died in hospital, police said Monday morning, and in a late-day update, officers confirmed the girl also died in hospital.

View image in full screen The scene of the crash in Vaughan on Sunday. Global News

On Tuesday, the family — through York Regional Police — had requested privacy from the media in releasing the names of the children or photos of them.

“We are extremely traumatized by the tragic loss of our daughter and son. The past days have been extremely difficult for our family. We appreciate the prayers and thoughts of all those grieving with us,” the family said through police.

The family is requesting privacy as they attempt to cope with what has occurred. They are asking that the names and photos of their children not be released. They are also asking members of the media to please not film or approach anyone coming or going from the home.

View image in full screen A makeshift memorial at the scene of a crash in Vaughan that claimed the life of two children. Global News

The driver of a black Mercedes sedan, a 16-year-old boy from Richmond Hill, was arrested at the scene. He was initially reported to be 17.

Police said he will be charged with two counts of dangerous operation causing death, two counts of criminal negligence causing death, dangerous operation causing bodily harm and criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

The accused has a bail hearing set for May 25 in a Newmarket courthouse. He was remanded into custody.

16 year-old Richmond Hill boy charged with 6 counts after fatal collision which left a 4-year-old boy & his 10-year-old sister dead remanded in custody. Bail hearing next Tuesday at 9 am in Newmarket courthouse. Russian interpreter ordered for sureties. Pub ban in place

