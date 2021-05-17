4-year-old boy dies after Vaughan crash, 16-year-old driver charged: police

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police say a four-year-old boy has died and charges have been laid against the 16-year-old driver after a single-vehicle crash in Vaughan on Sunday.

Police were called to a home on Athabasca Drive, south of Dufferin Street and Kirby Road, at around 12 p.m.

Investigators said a man and two young siblings, a four-year-old boy and 10-year-old girl, were out riding their bicycles when a neighbour came over to assist with a bike chain.

“They were out in the driveway on their own property when the vehicle it sounds like lost control, went off the roadway and collided with all of them,” Const. Laura Nicolle told reporters on Sunday.

The children and a man were all rushed to hospital. The boy and girl sustained critical injuries and the man suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The boy later died in hospital, police said on Monday, and the girl was reported to be in critical condition.

The driver of a black Mercedes sedan, a 16-year-old boy from Richmond Hill, was arrested at the scene.

He was charged with dangerous operation causing death, criminal negligence causing death, two counts of dangerous operation casing bodily harm and two counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

— With files from Ryan Rocca

Sadly the young 4-year-old boy who was struck yesterday in Vaughan has passed away from his injuries in hospital. We have upgraded the charges against the driver involved. Our thoughts are with the family and their 10-year-old daughter who remains in life-threatening condition. — York Regional Police (@YRP) May 17, 2021

