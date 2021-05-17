Menu

Crime

4-year-old boy dies after Vaughan crash, 16-year-old driver charged: police

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted May 17, 2021 11:24 am
Click to play video: 'A closer look at how collision reconstruction investigations work' A closer look at how collision reconstruction investigations work
WATCH ABOVE: Nick Westoll speaks with members of the York Regional Police major collision investigations unit to get a fuller understanding of how math and science propel reconstruction cases forward – Aug 27, 2020

York Regional Police say a four-year-old boy has died and charges have been laid against the 16-year-old driver after a single-vehicle crash in Vaughan on Sunday.

Police were called to a home on Athabasca Drive, south of Dufferin Street and Kirby Road, at around 12 p.m.

Investigators said a man and two young siblings, a four-year-old boy and 10-year-old girl, were out riding their bicycles when a neighbour came over to assist with a bike chain.

Read more: 4 and 11-year-old in critical condition after Vaughan crash: police

“They were out in the driveway on their own property when the vehicle it sounds like lost control, went off the roadway and collided with all of them,” Const. Laura Nicolle told reporters on Sunday.

The children and a man were all rushed to hospital. The boy and girl sustained critical injuries and the man suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The boy later died in hospital, police said on Monday, and the girl was reported to be in critical condition.

Read more: How math, science and forensics come together to unlock collision reconstruction cases

The driver of a black Mercedes sedan, a 16-year-old boy from Richmond Hill, was arrested at the scene.

He was charged with dangerous operation causing death, criminal negligence causing death, two counts of dangerous operation casing bodily harm and two counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

— With files from Ryan Rocca

