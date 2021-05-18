Menu

Canada

Family of children killed in Vaughan crash releases statement

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 18, 2021 6:16 pm
WATCH ABOVE: As Catherine McDonald reports, the father stopped by to see the growing makeshift memorial but the family is asking for privacy.

The Vaughan family of two children who died after being hit by a vehicle over the weekend say they have been traumatized by their loss.

York Regional Police shared the family’s statement on Tuesday.

The family is asking for privacy and say they appreciate thoughts and prayers from people in the difficult days since the collision.

Read more: 4-year-old boy and 10-year-old girl die after Vaughan crash, teen driver charged: police

The 10-year-old girl and her four-year-old brother died after being injured in their driveway when a car veered off the road on Sunday.

A teenage boy from Richmond Hill has been charged in relation to the incident.

Police say the family ask that the children’s names and photos not be released, and that media do not film or approach people at their home.

They also say the family is not involved in creating a GoFundMe fundraiser posted about the incident.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
