Family of children killed in Vaughan crash releases statement

The Vaughan family of two children who died after being hit by a vehicle over the weekend say they have been traumatized by their loss.

York Regional Police shared the family’s statement on Tuesday.

The family is asking for privacy and say they appreciate thoughts and prayers from people in the difficult days since the collision.

The 10-year-old girl and her four-year-old brother died after being injured in their driveway when a car veered off the road on Sunday.

A teenage boy from Richmond Hill has been charged in relation to the incident.

Police say the family ask that the children’s names and photos not be released, and that media do not film or approach people at their home.

They also say the family is not involved in creating a GoFundMe fundraiser posted about the incident.

The memorial continues to grow for the two children killed on Athabasca Dr. Their grief-stricken father came home to perform a ritual on the driveway and on the grass where the children were injured, and to pack up some suitcases pic.twitter.com/lm6FoTJWNN — Catherine McDonald (@cmcdonaldglobal) May 18, 2021