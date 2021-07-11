Menu

Canada

Health Canada issues recall for pre-rolled joints contaminated with yeast, bacteria

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 11, 2021 5:04 pm

A University of Ottawa study released this week shows that one in 10 Ontario youth surveyed said they drove within an hour of consuming cannabis. THE CANADIAN PRESS /Jonathan Hayward

Health Canada has issued a recall that could harsh some Canadians’ cannabis buzz.

The agency is pulling three batches of pre-rolled joints that may be contaminated with yeast, mould and bacteria.

The recall applies to two types of Atlas Growers Ltd.’s pre-rolls sold between December 1, 2020 and last Wednesday.

The affected products are Natural History Zour Apples Full Flower Pre-Rolls and Atlas Growers Zour Apples Full Flower Pre-Rolls.

Read more: Are Canadians drinking less as weed gets easier to buy? It’s starting to look that way

Health Canada says approximately 11,304 of the three-joint packs were sold in in Alberta, the Northwest Territories and Yukon.

The agency says exposure to yeast, mould and bacteria may cause allergic symptoms, but serious health consequences are rare.

The recalled lot numbers are: P200027, P200044 and P210008.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 11, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
