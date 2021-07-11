Menu

Crime

Suspect in custody following double stabbing at Gunderson Park in North Delta

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted July 11, 2021 3:09 pm
A suspect is in custody following a stabbing in Gunderson Park. View image in full screen
A suspect is in custody following a stabbing in Gunderson Park. Global News

Gunderson Park in North Delta, B.C. has reopened to the public after a double stabbing was reported early Sunday morning.

Delta Police say officers located two victims sometime after 4 a.m. One person suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries while the other sustained minor injuries.

Read more: Vancouver stabbing now a homicide investigation: Police

Sgt. James Sandberg with Delta Police said a suspect has been arrested and is in police custody.

This is believed to be an isolated, targeted incident between people known to each other, police said.

It is not believed to be associated with the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Click to play video: 'Two VPD officers stabbed while responding to child confinement call' Two VPD officers stabbed while responding to child confinement call
Two VPD officers stabbed while responding to child confinement call
