Suspect in custody following double stabbing at Gunderson Park in North Delta

Gunderson Park in North Delta, B.C. has reopened to the public after a double stabbing was reported early Sunday morning.

Delta Police say officers located two victims sometime after 4 a.m. One person suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries while the other sustained minor injuries.

Sgt. James Sandberg with Delta Police said a suspect has been arrested and is in police custody.

This is believed to be an isolated, targeted incident between people known to each other, police said.

It is not believed to be associated with the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

