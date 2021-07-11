SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: Manitoba adds 63 new cases Sunday; death toll rises by one

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted July 11, 2021 2:12 pm
A sign for a COVID-19 assessment centre. View image in full screen
A sign for a COVID-19 assessment centre. Nick Westoll / Global News

Manitoba added 63 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, while the overall death toll increased by one, according to the province’s COVID-19 dashboard.

The online tool shows 1,161 deaths, which is up one from Saturday.

Of the new cases, 36 were in Winnipeg, 15 were in the Interlake-Eastern region, nine were in Southern Health-Santé Sud, two were in Prairie Mountain Health, and one was in the north.

There are now 1,073 active cases of the virus.

87 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba Saturday, death toll remains the same

The rolling five-day test positivity rate inched up slightly to 5.3 per cent, compared to five per cent a day earlier.

135 individuals are in hospitals across Manitoba — five fewer than Saturday — and 51 of those are listed as active COVID-19 cases.

34 people are receiving intensive care; 14 of which are active cases.

1,392 laboratory tests for the virus were completed Saturday, bringing the total since early February 2020 to 845,518.

