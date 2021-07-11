61-year-old man dead after single-car collision in Etobicoke

A 61-year-old man has died after a single-vehicle collision in Etobicoke Saturday night, Toronto police say.
Emergency crews responded to a call about a collision in the area of Lloyd Manor Road and Winterton Drive just after 9:45 p.m.
Police said a 61-year-old man was driving a 2009 Hyundai Elantra north on Lloyd Manor Road when he lost control of the car and hit a tree and a pole.
Investigators said he was taken to hospital where he later died of his injuries.
Police are asking anyone with information or dash-cam footage to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
