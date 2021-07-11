Menu

Canada

Public visitation open Sunday night for Toronto officer who died in line of duty

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 11, 2021 9:19 am
Click to play video: 'Visitation and funeral plans released for Toronto police officer killed on duty' Visitation and funeral plans released for Toronto police officer killed on duty
Catherine McDonald spoke with friends of Const. Jeffrey Northrup about his dedication to his job and family.

TORONTO — Members of the public will have the opportunity to pay their last respects this evening to a Toronto police officer who died in the line of duty.

Toronto police say the public can attend a visitation for Const. Jeffrey Northrup from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Kane-Jerrett Funeral Home in Thornhill, Ont.

Read more: Visitation, funeral details released for Toronto police officer killed in line of duty

A funeral is set for Monday at BMO Field at Exhibition Place.

The funeral is not open to the public, but will be broadcast live.

Read more: Body of Toronto police officer killed on duty escorted to funeral home

Investigators have said Northrup was killed in a deliberate act last week while responding to a report of a robbery in a parking lot at Toronto City Hall.

A 31-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder.

Click to play video: 'Memorial grows at TPS 52 Division following death of officer' Memorial grows at TPS 52 Division following death of officer
