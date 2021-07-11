Public visitation open Sunday night for Toronto officer who died in line of duty

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — Members of the public will have the opportunity to pay their last respects this evening to a Toronto police officer who died in the line of duty.

Toronto police say the public can attend a visitation for Const. Jeffrey Northrup from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Kane-Jerrett Funeral Home in Thornhill, Ont.

A funeral is set for Monday at BMO Field at Exhibition Place.

The funeral is not open to the public, but will be broadcast live.

Investigators have said Northrup was killed in a deliberate act last week while responding to a report of a robbery in a parking lot at Toronto City Hall.

A 31-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder.