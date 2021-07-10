1 person injured after fire breaks out in southeast Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary fire department is investigating what sparked a fire in the southeast neighbourhood of McKenzie Towne that sent one person to hospital.

Calgary Fire said the garage fire broke out at around 5 p.m. on Saturday at 28 Prestwick Estates Way S.E.

A detached double garage has been completely destroyed and siding on a neighbouring home was also damaged, according to Calgary Fire.

Everyone in the home was able to get out, but one person was taken to hospital with burns to their feet. It’s unclear what caused the fire.

View image in full screen Garage completely destroyed after fire breaks out in McKenzie Towne. Global News

The investigation continues.

