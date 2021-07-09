Menu

Canada

Man swept into river while trying to help dog near Drayton Valley: RCMP

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted July 9, 2021 5:47 pm
The North Saskatchewan River. View image in full screen
The North Saskatchewan River. Kendra Slugoski, Global News

A man is still missing after being swept into the North Saskatchewan River near Drayton Valley on Thursday afternoon.

RCMP were dispatched to a bridge over the river near Highway 22 at 4:55 p.m.

Officers were told a man “had been swept away while attempting to assist someone with their dog,” an RCMP news release explained Friday.

EMS, Alberta Fish and Wildlife, Parkland RCMP and the Drayton Valley Fire Department also responded to the call.

They searched the river with boats and drones, as well as RCMP Air Services, but the man has not been found.

RCMP are asking anyone who is on the North Saskatchewan River in the area or downstream to keep an eye out for any signs of the missing man.

The Drayton Valley RCMP can be reached at 780-542-4457.

Drayton Valley is about 145 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.

Click to play video: 'Witness warns others after seeing man vanish in the North Saskatchewan River' Witness warns others after seeing man vanish in the North Saskatchewan River
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
