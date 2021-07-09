SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada says COVID-19 boosters may be needed but no approval request from Pfizer yet

By Staff Reuters
Posted July 9, 2021 5:49 pm
Click to play video: 'Trudeau announces major deal with Pfizer to provide COVID-19 booster shots' Trudeau announces major deal with Pfizer to provide COVID-19 booster shots
WATCH ABOVE: Trudeau announces major deal with Pfizer to provide COVID-19 booster shots – Apr 23, 2021

Canada has not received a request to approve a booster shot of the Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, and it is currently studying the vaccine’s duration of protection, the Health Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

“Health Canada has not received a submission from Pfizer for the approval of a COVID-19 booster shot. Should a submission be received, Health Canada will evaluate the data provided,” the statement said.

Read more: Pfizer developing booster shot to combat COVID-19 Delta variant

“The duration of protection from one or two doses of COVID-19 vaccines is currently being studied.”

Pfizer and BioNTech plan to ask U.S. and European regulators within weeks to authorize a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, based on evidence of greater risk of infection six months after inoculation and the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant.

Story continues below advertisement

“Emerging data to date shows good immunity in most people out to 9 months after receiving 2 vaccine doses,” Canada’s public health agency said in a statement.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Coronavirus: 1st person to receive Pfizer vaccine in U.S. gets booster shot' Coronavirus: 1st person to receive Pfizer vaccine in U.S. gets booster shot
Coronavirus: 1st person to receive Pfizer vaccine in U.S. gets booster shot – Jan 4, 2021

“It is possible that Canadians will need a subsequent vaccination, or booster shot, after we have reached sufficient levels of community protection with the current rollout… Given the emergence of variants of concern, the need for future booster doses is being closely monitored,” the ministry said.

Should Canada receive a submission for a booster, it will “evaluate the data provided.”

Read more: Pfizer says we need a 3rd COVID-19 vaccine. But experts aren’t so sure

Infections in Canada have fallen dramatically in recent months amid lockdowns and as vaccinations increased. Now the provinces have reopened for business, or are in the process of doing so.

Story continues below advertisement

The latest data show that over 78.5 per cent of people aged 12 years or older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 46 per cent are fully vaccinated across Canada.

© 2021 Reuters
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagmRNA vaccine tagpfizer vaccine efficacy tagCOVID-19 Booster Shot tagmRna vaccine efficacy tagPfizer Booster Shot tagpfizer booster vaccine tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers