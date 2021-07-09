Canada says COVID-19 boosters may be needed but no approval request from Pfizer yet

Send this page to someone via email

Canada has not received a request to approve a booster shot of the Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, and it is currently studying the vaccine’s duration of protection, the Health Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

“Health Canada has not received a submission from Pfizer for the approval of a COVID-19 booster shot. Should a submission be received, Health Canada will evaluate the data provided,” the statement said.

“The duration of protection from one or two doses of COVID-19 vaccines is currently being studied.”

Pfizer and BioNTech plan to ask U.S. and European regulators within weeks to authorize a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, based on evidence of greater risk of infection six months after inoculation and the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant.

“Emerging data to date shows good immunity in most people out to 9 months after receiving 2 vaccine doses,” Canada’s public health agency said in a statement.

“It is possible that Canadians will need a subsequent vaccination, or booster shot, after we have reached sufficient levels of community protection with the current rollout… Given the emergence of variants of concern, the need for future booster doses is being closely monitored,” the ministry said.

Should Canada receive a submission for a booster, it will “evaluate the data provided.”

Infections in Canada have fallen dramatically in recent months amid lockdowns and as vaccinations increased. Now the provinces have reopened for business, or are in the process of doing so.

The latest data show that over 78.5 per cent of people aged 12 years or older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 46 per cent are fully vaccinated across Canada.