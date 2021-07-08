SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Pfizer developing booster shot to combat COVID-19 Delta variant

By Twinkle Ghosh Global News
Posted July 8, 2021 6:29 pm
While immunization numbers are growing in B.C., hesitancy remains a concern. View image in full screen
While immunization numbers are growing in B.C., hesitancy remains a concern. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Pfizer and BioNTech said Thursday they are developing a COVID-19 booster shot to target the highly transmissible Delta variant.

In an email to Global News, the companies confirmed that they have seen “encouraging data in the ongoing booster trial” of the vaccine that suggests that a third shot of the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has the capacity to offer the “highest levels” of protection against known COVID-19 variants, including the Delta.

Read more: Fully vaccinated but left out: Canada’s new border rules put some in a conundrum

The updated version of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine targets “the full spike protein of the Delta variant,” according to their emailed statement and the drugmakers expect that a third dose will boost “antibody titers even higher, similar to how the third dose performs for the Beta variant (B.1.351).”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The companies are conducting pre-clinical and clinical tests to confirm this hypothesis and the “first batch of the mRNA for the trial has already been manufactured at BioNTech’s facility in Mainz, Germany.”

More to come…

Click to play video: '‘We’re not there yet’: Prime Minister on reopening of Canada-U.S. border and foreign visitor guidelines' ‘We’re not there yet’: Prime Minister on reopening of Canada-U.S. border and foreign visitor guidelines
‘We’re not there yet’: Prime Minister on reopening of Canada-U.S. border and foreign visitor guidelines
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagpfizer covid vaccine tagVaccine Efficacy tagcovid-19 pfizer vaccine tagcovid-19 booster dose tagmRna vaccine efficacy tagpfizer covid booster tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers