Health

Alberta’s active COVID-19 cases continue decline Friday

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted July 9, 2021 6:26 pm
A COVID-19 screener greets a visitor at an entrance to the University of Alberta Hospital in Edmonton. View image in full screen
A COVID-19 screener greets a visitor at an entrance to the University of Alberta Hospital in Edmonton. Global News

Active cases of COVID-19 continue to decline in Alberta, as 675 were reported on Friday.

That’s compared to 697 on Thursday.

Alberta Health confirmed 52 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

Read more: COVID-19: Alberta looks to community physicians to boost 1st dose vaccine uptake

There were 126 people in hospital with COVID-19, with 35 of those being treated in the ICU.

That’s a slight decrease in hospitalizations from Thursday when there were 133 people receiving treatment, but a slight increase of ICU admissions. On Thursday, there were 32 people in the ICU.

No deaths were reported to Alberta Health over the last 24 hours. Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll stands at 2,307.

Over the past 24 hours, 7,316 COVID-19 tests were performed and the province’s positivity rate was 0.8 per cent.

Read more: When is the pandemic over? Globally, it’s hard to say. In Canada — soon

To date, 73.9 per cent of Albertans over the age of 12 have received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 53.1 per cent of eligible Albertans are fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 information is no longer updated on the weekend. The next update will be provided online on Monday.

