Glen Abbey Golf club in Oakville ‘saved’ as owner withdraws development plan

Ontario’s minister of municipal affairs and housing says the Glen Abbey golf course in Oakville has been “saved from development” after a three-year fight over the proposed destruction and redevelopment of the property.

In a statement on Friday, Steve Clark revealed he secured a commitment from the club’s owner, ClubLink, to withdraw its appeals with the Ontario Land Tribunal, but also to immediately withdraw its plans for development and continue the operation of Glen Abbey as a golf course.

“I am pleased to share that these actions have resulted in saving this beautiful golf course for the good people of Oakville for their recreation enjoyment for future generations,” Clark said in his statement.

Clark also thanked ClubLink for its cooperation in the matter.

The resolution comes just weeks after the town and Halton Region called on the province to help put an end to the long-running fight.

The proposed development, brought forward to town council in 2018, was set to build over 3,000 homes and a number of office buildings near Dorval Drive in place of the current 80-hectare golf course.

The fight between the owners and the town began after Oakville’s council unanimously rejected the applications for the demolition and development.

“The thousands of letters written to the province made a difference and showed how our community is an engaged community,” said Oakville Mayor Rob Burton in a statement of his own after Clark’s announcement.

The privately owned course was designed by American golf legend Jack Nicklaus and opened in 1977. It’s one of Canada’s most famous clubs, having hosted 30 Canadian Open Championships, and is the current home of both the Canadian Golf Hall of Fame and Golf Canada’s headquarters.

A request for comment from ClubLink has not yet been returned to Global News.