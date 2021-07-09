Menu

Sports

Ottawa’s Mathieu Paris joins the London Knights

By Mike Stubbs 980 CFPL
Posted July 9, 2021 1:02 pm

Mathieu Paris can officially start counting down the days to his first Ontario Hockey League training camp this fall.

The London Knights have announced that the centre from Ottawa has signed a standard player agreement.

Paris was selected by the Knights in the third round of the 2021 OHL Priority Selection in June and is talked about as a highly skilled forward.

Hockeyprospect.com describes Paris as a “game changing centre with the combination of compete, skill and ability to score goals at any point of the game.”

Prospects by Sports Illustrated says he is “a pure playmaker, able to find his linemates regardless of their location on the ice.”

Add those two traits together and you get a dangerous player in the offensive zone.

In 2019-20, Paris led the HEO U15 league in Eastern Ontario in both assists and points while playing with the Eastern Ontario Wild. He had 26 goals and 34 assists for 60 points in just 30 games.

Paris spent this past season with the Navan Grads U18 program.

“We are excited to sign Mathieu to the London Knights,” stated London general manager Mark Hunter. “Mathieu shows the hockey sense and playmaking that we want with our hockey club. Mathieu is a creative player that our fans will love to watch.”

Paris is the third member of London’s 2021 draft class to join the team, joining first-round pick Denver Barkey and second-round pick Oliver Bonk.

The Knights are set to open the 2021-22 OHL regular season at home to the Owen Sound Attack on Oct. 8.

Details on training camp dates and pre-season games have not yet been announced.

Notes: Bryce McConnell-Barker of London and Hunter Haight of Strathroy have been named to Hockey Canada’s U18 Summer Showcase. The camp will take place from July 26 to Aug. 3 on the Tsuut’ina Nation, Alta.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
London tagSports tagLondon Knights tagOwen Sound Attack tagMark Hunter tagOHL priority selection tagrico fata tagoliver bonk tagdenver barkey tagmathieu paris tageastern ontario wild tagnavan grads tag

