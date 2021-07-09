Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Fort Saskatchewan RCMP investigate fatal collision northeast of Edmonton

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted July 9, 2021 12:00 pm
File: RCMP cruiser. View image in full screen
File: RCMP cruiser. Callum Smith / Global News

RCMP are investigating a fatal collision northeast of Edmonton.

At 8:22 a.m. Friday, Fort Saskatchewan RCMP were called to a fatal collision on Highway 38 northeast of the city.

Police said the collision was between a semi-tractor and an SUV. RCMP believe the semi was heading east and the SUV was heading west on Highway 38 at the time of the collision. The cause remains under investigation.

Trending Stories

The man driving the SUV was killed in the collision, according to RCMP. The driver of the semi was not injured.

Further details about the victim were not released.

RCMP, fire and EMS crews remained on scene just before 9:30 a.m. Traffic was being diverted at Range Road 210 and Range Road 204. The closure is expected to be in place for several hours, police said just before 9:30 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta roads tagAlberta highways tagfort saskatchewan rcmp tagAlberta fatal collision tagRedwater tagLamont tagHighway 38 taghighway 38 fatal collision tagHighway 38 collision tagLamont fatal collision tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers