Fort Saskatchewan RCMP investigate fatal collision northeast of Edmonton

RCMP are investigating a fatal collision northeast of Edmonton.

At 8:22 a.m. Friday, Fort Saskatchewan RCMP were called to a fatal collision on Highway 38 northeast of the city.

Police said the collision was between a semi-tractor and an SUV. RCMP believe the semi was heading east and the SUV was heading west on Highway 38 at the time of the collision. The cause remains under investigation.

The man driving the SUV was killed in the collision, according to RCMP. The driver of the semi was not injured.

Further details about the victim were not released.

RCMP, fire and EMS crews remained on scene just before 9:30 a.m. Traffic was being diverted at Range Road 210 and Range Road 204. The closure is expected to be in place for several hours, police said just before 9:30 a.m.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.