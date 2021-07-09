McMaster football team adds 2 women to its coaching staff

Send this page to someone via email

The McMaster University football team has named two women to its coaching staff.

Taylor MacIntyre and Amanda Ruller join the team as assistant coaches under head coach Stefan Ptaszek.

“What stood out about Taylor and Amanda was their passion for football, for coaching and for teaching,” said Ptaszek.

MacIntyre was a receiver and backup quarterback at Parkside Collegiate Institute in St. Thomas, Ont., and was the first girl to play on the boys’ football team.

“McMaster Football recognized a gender gap in coaching football in the OUA and saw an opportunity to grow their program in a different way,” said MacIntyre. “I’m looking forward to learning from some of the best coaches in Canada and joining an organization that clearly values diversity.”

Ruller is a former weightlifter from Regina who specializes in strength and conditioning.

“My focus on power and speed in the weight room will make sure these athletes find success within their playing season and help keep them healthy,” said Ruller. “My background in competing in Olympic Lifting is a great bonus for teaching those skills in the weight room as well. I hope to pass on my knowledge and have our athletes work hard towards a winning season.”

McMaster, the defending Yates Cup champion, is scheduled to kick off the Ontario University Athletics football season on Sept. 18 at Western University.

