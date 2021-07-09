Virtual Sunfest returns with 4 nights of music, watch parties in London, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

The 27th Sunfest has returned.

Like last year’s celebrations, this year’s performances will also be held virtually due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It runs from July 8 to 11.

Despite the challenges brought on by the pandemic, Sunfest’s executive artistic director is feeling optimistic about this year’s festival.

“We have four full nights of global culture celebration,” said Alfredo Caxaj while speaking with Jess Brady on 980 CFPL’s Let’s Talk London.

“We were hopeful last year that by this year, we could have the celebration at Victoria Park but that’s not the case.”

Caxaj says this year’s Sunfest has introduced a new way for viewers to connect.

Each night before virtual performances begin, viewers can head over to a participating restaurant, order some food and drinks, and watch the performance on a big screen inside the restaurant.

“(This way), people can have a little bit of summer, that they are (with) other people and it’s just to bring (back) the atmosphere we had in the park,” Caxaj said.

“We’re bringing the community together to celebrate our differences in a very upbeat environment. … This is what Sunfest is really about.”

More than 30 performers will be hitting the virtual stage this summer.

“It’s truly a dream line-up (and) a warm-up for what’s going to be (showcased) next year at Victoria Park,” the executive artistic director said.

“We hope the 28th Sunfest will be a humongous celebration (where) we can all come and celebrate life at its fullest.”

Watch parties are open every night between 6 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. at various locations. A full list can be found at sunfest.on.ca.

Performances begin at 8 p.m. and are live-streamed on YouTube and Facebook.

