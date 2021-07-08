New nurse practitioner clinic opens in Saint John

Send this page to someone via email

A new medical centre has opened in Saint John, N.B., with nurse practitioners offering primary care.

Six nurse practitioners have been working out of a clinic at 110 Charlotte St., operated by Horizon Health Network, according to a news release from the New Brunswick government.

The province said the nurse practitioners are building their patient lists from the Patient Connect NB registry, which connects patients without primary care to a physician or nurse practitioner.

“It is exciting to see all this hard work pay off,” said Health Minister Dorothy Shephard. “This nurse practitioner clinic will serve as a crucial piece of the province’s network of health-care excellence.”

Registered nurses, licensed practical nurses and administration staff are also working on site.

Horizon said about 6,000 people in the Saint John area will have access to primary care when the centre reaches full capacity, which is expected next year.

“After many months of careful coordination and planning, we are thrilled to be in a position to welcome patients to this health centre and provide them with timely access to safe, quality primary health care services,” said Jean Daigle of Horizon Health Network. “This initiative marks a significant achievement for Horizon and speaks to the commitment we’ve made in our new Strategic Plan to prioritize efficient and appropriate care, sustainability and a system wrapped around the needs of the patients and clients we serve.”

Horizon stressed that only people listed on the Patient Connect NB registry can be referred to the centre for primary care.

A Horizon news release said people “without a family physician/primary care provider are asked not to call or present to the health centre requesting they be accepted as patients.”

