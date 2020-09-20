Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Thousands of patients left with no family physician after 4 Campbellton doctors resign

By Alicia Draus Global News
The Restigouche area has lost 4 doctors in the past 6 month.
The Restigouche area has lost 4 doctors in the past 6 month. Global News File

The Restigouche area of New Brunswick has lost four doctors in the last six months, leaving thousands of patients without a family physician.

Vitalité Health Network spokesperson Thomas Lizotte says Dr. Sylvie Mbala-Katanda, Dr. Delbe Robichaud, Dr. Catherine Benoît and Dr. Jean Robert Ngola have all resigned.

Read more: Campbellton doctor accused in COVID-19 outbreak faces provincial charge, lawyer calls it ‘scapegoating’

Notably, Dr. Ngola was at the centre of controversy after the doctor was accused of setting off the coronavirus outbreak in Campbellton, N.B.

In May he was charged with a provincial offence under the provincial Emergency Measures Act. Thomas said that Ngola resigned stated “personal reasons.”

Ngola’s lawyer Joël Etienne claimed his client was subject to racism and unfair treatment by his employer and province.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Nova Scotia doctor calls family doctor shortage a ‘crisis’

According to Vitalité, Dr. Benoît and Dr. Mbala-Katanda both resigned citing “personal reasons,” while Dr. Robichaud has retired.

Trending Stories

In addition to their work as family doctors, all four also worked at the Campbellton hospital. Their departure has left 5,000 patients without a primary care doctor.

Lizotte says two ER doctors have agreed to take on some of the patients affected.

He says 21 physicians remain in the Restigouche area.

He also says Vitalité is working to recruit 15 potential doctors over the next few months to address the current shortage.

Campbellton mayor says another border closure may come as Quebec cases spike
Campbellton mayor says another border closure may come as Quebec cases spike
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19DoctorsDoctor ShortageCampbelltonNew Brunswick health careFamily DoctorFamily Doctor ShortageRestigoucheNew Brunswick Doctor Shortage
Flyers
More weekly flyers