Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

High-speed rail partnership to connect three Alberta cities receives provincial MOU

By Adam Toy 770 CHQR
Posted July 8, 2021 5:04 pm
An undated rendering of the proposed Prairie Link high-speed rail project that would connect Edmonton, Red Deer and Calgary. View image in full screen
An undated rendering of the proposed Prairie Link high-speed rail project that would connect Edmonton, Red Deer and Calgary. handout / Ellis Don

Major players in the construction and infrastructure development sectors have joined the effort to make high-speed rail in Alberta a reality.

On Thursday, EllisDon announced it has formed a partnership with AECOM to create Prairie Link, aiming to connect Edmonton, Red Deer and Calgary via train.

The partnership has also received a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Alberta government on the estimated $9 billion capital project.

Read more: Feds set to begin procurement process for Toronto-Quebec City high-frequency rail corridor

“The notion of high-speed rail — a proven technology around the world — connecting Edmonton, Red Deer and Calgary in Alberta is not new, but we believe that its time has come,” Jeffrey Hansen-Carlson, project director for Prairie Link and director with EllisDon Capital, said in a statement.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“We have built a team with both the capacity and faith in the future of our province to advance it in a meaningful way for Albertans.”

Indigenous engagement has already been started by Prairie Link, along with establishment of an advisory committee.

Read more: Alberta government shows support for ultra-high-speed hyperloop between Edmonton and Calgary

This isn’t the only high-speed connection between Calgary and Edmonton that is being developed.

A recent feasibility study of Transpod’s hyperloop system, which also has an MOU with the province, projected that tube-based transport would be able to make the 300km trip in 45 minutes.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
High-speed rail tagEllisDon tagTransPod tagAECOM tagJeffrey Hansen-Carlson taghigh speed rail Alberta tagPrairie Link tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers