High-speed rail partnership to connect three Alberta cities receives provincial MOU

Send this page to someone via email

Major players in the construction and infrastructure development sectors have joined the effort to make high-speed rail in Alberta a reality.

On Thursday, EllisDon announced it has formed a partnership with AECOM to create Prairie Link, aiming to connect Edmonton, Red Deer and Calgary via train.

The partnership has also received a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Alberta government on the estimated $9 billion capital project.

“The notion of high-speed rail — a proven technology around the world — connecting Edmonton, Red Deer and Calgary in Alberta is not new, but we believe that its time has come,” Jeffrey Hansen-Carlson, project director for Prairie Link and director with EllisDon Capital, said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have built a team with both the capacity and faith in the future of our province to advance it in a meaningful way for Albertans.”

Indigenous engagement has already been started by Prairie Link, along with establishment of an advisory committee.

This isn’t the only high-speed connection between Calgary and Edmonton that is being developed.

A recent feasibility study of Transpod’s hyperloop system, which also has an MOU with the province, projected that tube-based transport would be able to make the 300km trip in 45 minutes.