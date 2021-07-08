Police investigate after vehicle crashes into Bradford home, flees scene

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

South Simcoe police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a home in Bradford, Ont., and fled the scene.

At about 3 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to a report that a pickup truck drove into the front porch of a residence in the area of Line 7 and County Road 27.

The vehicle then fled the scene, hit a hydro pole and knocked down a street sign, according to officers.

Police then found the vehicle nearby.

No one was injured as a result of the incident.

Read more: Police find body of missing swimmer in central Ontario lake

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation is ongoing.

Any witnesses or those with dashcam footage are asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.