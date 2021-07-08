Police investigate after vehicle crashes into Bradford home, flees scene

South Simcoe police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a home in Bradford, Ont., and fled the scene.
At about 3 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to a report that a pickup truck drove into the front porch of a residence in the area of Line 7 and County Road 27.
The vehicle then fled the scene, hit a hydro pole and knocked down a street sign, according to officers.
Police then found the vehicle nearby.
No one was injured as a result of the incident.
The investigation is ongoing.
Any witnesses or those with dashcam footage are asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
