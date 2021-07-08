Menu

Fire

Edmonton crews called to several grass fires along Jasper Avenue Thursday

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted July 8, 2021 4:20 pm
Edmonton firefighters were called to Jasper Avenue Thursday afternoon to extinguish three separate grass fires. View image in full screen
Edmonton firefighters were called to Jasper Avenue Thursday afternoon to extinguish three separate grass fires. David Boles/630 CHED

As the temperature in Edmonton continues to climb, city firefighters were called to deal with several grass fires along Jasper Avenue on Thursday.

Read more: Heat warning issued for much of northern Alberta

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services was called at 1:13 p.m. to a hill just east of the Edmonton Convention Centre.

Crews arrived to find three small, separate fires at 1:17 p.m. All three fires were brought under control about five minutes later.

Two crews remained behind to ensure the fires were completely extinguished.

Read more: ‘Lots of damage’: Farmers hope for rain as wheat, canola roiled by extreme heat

A spokesperson didn’t have any word on a cause of the fire as of 2 p.m. Thursday.

Edmonton firefighters were called to Jasper Avenue Thursday afternoon to extinguish three separate grass fires.
Edmonton firefighters were called to Jasper Avenue Thursday afternoon to extinguish three separate grass fires. David Boles/630 CHED
