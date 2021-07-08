Edmonton crews called to several grass fires along Jasper Avenue Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

As the temperature in Edmonton continues to climb, city firefighters were called to deal with several grass fires along Jasper Avenue on Thursday.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services was called at 1:13 p.m. to a hill just east of the Edmonton Convention Centre.

Crews arrived to find three small, separate fires at 1:17 p.m. All three fires were brought under control about five minutes later.

Two crews remained behind to ensure the fires were completely extinguished.

A spokesperson didn’t have any word on a cause of the fire as of 2 p.m. Thursday.

View image in full screen Edmonton firefighters were called to Jasper Avenue Thursday afternoon to extinguish three separate grass fires. David Boles/630 CHED