COVID-19: 3 in cases in City of Kawartha Lakes as HKPR active cases increase to 25

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported three new cases of COVID-19 in its jurisdiction on Thursday.

All three cases were in the City of Kawartha Lakes. The number of active cases increased to 25, up from 23 reported on Wednesday. All 25 cases are in the City of Kawartha Lakes.

There were an additional two resolved cases reported Thursday. The 2,099 cumulative resolved cases make up 96 per cent of the health unit’s 2,187 total cases since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

The number of variant cases remains increased by one to sit at 811. Total variant cases include 430 in the Kawarthas, 344 in Northumberland County, and 37 in Haliburton County.

There remains one active outbreak with 12 active cases as of Wednesday at the Kawartha Lakes Haliburton (KLH) Housing Corp. residence at 68 Lindsay St. N. in Lindsay. The outbreak was initially declared on Canada Day and the Delta variant has been identified in at least one of the confirmed cases.

Since the pandemic was first declared, the health unit has dealt with 70 outbreaks — 29 of them at long-term care facilities, 11 at workplace settings, 10 at congregate settings, nine at schools, 10 listed as being at “other community settings” and one at a hospital.

Other data for Thursday:

Deaths: 76 since the pandemic was declared. The latest virus-related death was reported June 29 in the City of Kawartha Lakes. There have been 58 deaths among people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kawarthas, 17 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

Hospitalized COVID-19 cases to date: 84 — unchanged. Four people are currently in an area hospital with one in an intensive care unit (both unchanged). Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported one admitted COVID-19 patient as of Thursday (one less since Wednesday). Since the pandemic began, there have been 49 hospitalized in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 32 in Northumberland County and three in Haliburton County.

Vaccination

Starting this week, the health unit is hosting first-dose walk-in clinics at its sites in Cobourg and Fenelon Falls throughout the month of July. The clinics are open to anyone age 12 and older who has yet to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. No appointment is required, but you must be a resident of Northumberland County, City of Kawartha Lakes or Haliburton County.

The first-dose clinics will be held at the following locations:

Cobourg Community Centre (750 D’Arcy St.) on Thursdays and Friday from 1 p.m. to 4 pm: July 8, July 9, July 15, July 16, July 22 and July 23.

Fenelon Falls Community Centre (27 Veterans Way) on Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 pm: July 10, July 11, July 17, July 18 and July 25 (not July 24).