Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Ottawa’s active COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations hold steady at low levels

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted July 8, 2021 1:51 pm
Ottawa Public Health reported seven new cases of the virus on Thursday but no new deaths related to COVID-19. View image in full screen
Ottawa Public Health reported seven new cases of the virus on Thursday but no new deaths related to COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Key metrics in Ottawa’s efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic are holding steady this week, according to Thursday’s update from the local public health unit.

Ottawa Public Health reported seven new cases of the virus on Thursday but no new deaths related to COVID-19.

Read more: No COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa in more than 2 weeks

Active cases of the virus rose slightly to 44 in the latest report, but the past week had seen this figure hover between 40 and 50 cases.

Two people are in hospital with COVID-19 locally as well, but neither is in the intensive care unit.

Trending Stories

There’s only one ongoing COVID-19 outbreak in Ottawa. It affects an unnamed shelter where four clients have tested positive for the virus.

Story continues below advertisement

The city hit a milestone in its vaccination campaign earlier this week with 45 per cent of eligible residents aged 12 and older having received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 80 per cent have received at least one shot.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: More than 50% of Ontario adults fully vaccinated' COVID-19: More than 50% of Ontario adults fully vaccinated
COVID-19: More than 50% of Ontario adults fully vaccinated
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID tagOttawa Coronavirus tagOttawa Public Health tagottawa covid tagOttawa COVID cases tagOttawa covid vaccinations tagOttawa covid hospitalizations tagOttawa active covid cases tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers