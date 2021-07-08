Ottawa’s active COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations hold steady at low levels

Send this page to someone via email

Key metrics in Ottawa’s efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic are holding steady this week, according to Thursday’s update from the local public health unit.

Ottawa Public Health reported seven new cases of the virus on Thursday but no new deaths related to COVID-19.

Active cases of the virus rose slightly to 44 in the latest report, but the past week had seen this figure hover between 40 and 50 cases.

Two people are in hospital with COVID-19 locally as well, but neither is in the intensive care unit.

There’s only one ongoing COVID-19 outbreak in Ottawa. It affects an unnamed shelter where four clients have tested positive for the virus.

The city hit a milestone in its vaccination campaign earlier this week with 45 per cent of eligible residents aged 12 and older having received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 80 per cent have received at least one shot.

