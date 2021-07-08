New B.C. website to dispute or pay for violation tickets

Send this page to someone via email

The provincial government has set up a new website designed to help British Columbians resolve violation tickets without going to court.

The site offers information on how to pay and dispute tickets, as well as how to request a fine reduction.

2:15 B.C. considering new measures to collect unpaid COVID-19 fines B.C. considering new measures to collect unpaid COVID-19 fines – Mar 28, 2021

It also includes information on provincial violation tickets, including Motor Vehicle Act violations such as speeding or red-light violations and driving without insurance. Information is also available on violations of municipal or federal rules, such as operating without a business licence or fishing without a licence.

Story continues below advertisement

B.C. Attorney General David Eby said the website was designed to consolidate information and help unclog the court system, where about 80,000 ticket dispute hearings are scheduled every year.

“We know that integrating technology into our justice system has significant benefits, making it easier and more efficient for people to interact with the courts,” he said.