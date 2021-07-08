Menu

Canada

New B.C. website to dispute or pay for violation tickets

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted July 8, 2021 2:18 pm
The B.C. government has set up a website to resolve ticket violations. View image in full screen
The B.C. government has set up a website to resolve ticket violations. BC government

The provincial government has set up a new website designed to help British Columbians resolve violation tickets without going to court.

The site offers information on how to pay and dispute tickets, as well as how to request a fine reduction.

Click to play video: 'B.C. considering new measures to collect unpaid COVID-19 fines' B.C. considering new measures to collect unpaid COVID-19 fines
B.C. considering new measures to collect unpaid COVID-19 fines – Mar 28, 2021

It also includes information on provincial violation tickets, including Motor Vehicle Act violations such as speeding or red-light violations and driving without insurance. Information is also available on violations of municipal or federal rules, such as operating without a business licence or fishing without a licence.

Read more: B.C. to refuse driver’s licence renewals to people with unpaid COVID-19 fines

B.C. Attorney General David Eby said the website was designed to consolidate information and help unclog the court system, where about 80,000 ticket dispute hearings are scheduled every year.

“We know that integrating technology into our justice system has significant benefits, making it easier and more efficient for people to interact with the courts,” he said.

