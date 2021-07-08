COVID-19: MLHU announces series of pop-up, walk-in vaccine clinics

Send this page to someone via email

The Middlesex-London Health Unit is making it even easier to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as part of its effort to support a two-dose summer and prepare for the return to school in the fall.

Thirteen pop-up walk-in clinics will be held between Thursday, July 8 and Tuesday, Aug. 10 at locations throughout London as well as Parkhill, Strathroy and Glencoe.

The clinics do not require any appointments and are for first or second doses. More clinics are expected to be added and will be reflected on the health unit’s website as they are scheduled.

“Although the number of people who have received their COVID-19 vaccine continues to climb, we know that booking an appointment at one of the mass clinics has been a barrier for some people, so we’re pulling out all the stops and reducing barriers to make getting the vaccine easier,” medical officer of health Dr. Chris Mackie said in a statement.

“Even with case numbers that are lower than we’ve seen in a long time, the Delta variant is a real threat in nearby regions. We need everyone to do their part to protect the community.”

The health unit is also using the opportunity to encourage anyone who has a second dose appointment scheduled at a mass vaccination clinic in the latter half of August or later to try to reschedule it for this month. Information on booking, re-booking, or cancelling appointments can be found on the health unit’s website. Again, the walk-in clinics do not require an appointment.

In London, the following pop-up walk-in clinics are scheduled as of July 8:

Thursday, July 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the MLHU’s Citi Plaza offices, 355 Wellington St., Suite 110

Tuesday, July 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Lord Elgin Public School, 1100 Victoria Dr.

Monday, July 19 from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Sir Arthur Carty Catholic Elementary School, 1655 Ernest Ave.

Tuesday, July 20 from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at John Paul II Catholic Secondary School, 1300 Oxford St. E.

Wednesday, July 21 from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Westminster Secondary School, 230 Baseline Rd. W.

Thursday, July 22 from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Clarke Road Secondary School, 300 Clarke Rd.

Tuesday, July 27 from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Montcalm Secondary School, 1350 Highbury Ave. N.

Wednesday, July 28 from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Sir Fredrick Banting Secondary School, 125 Sherwood Forest Square

Thursday, Aug. 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the MLHU’s Citi Plaza offices, 355 Wellington St., Suite 110

Tuesday, Aug. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Lord Elgin Public School, 1100 Victoria Dr.

Outside of London, the MLHU’s clinics are scheduled for:

Monday, July 26 from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at North Middlesex District High School, 100 Parkhill Main St., in Parkhill

Tuesday, Aug. 3 from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Strathroy District Collegiate Institute, 361 Second St., in Strathroy

Wednesday, Aug. 4 from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Glencoe District High School, 3581 Concession St., in Glencoe

Meanwhile, the Middlesex-London Paramedic Service is also holding COVID-19 vaccination clinics throughout the county for adults age 18 and older.

Appointments are not required and attendees are asked to bring their health card or photo identification.

Those clinics began earlier this month but the remaining ones are as follows:

Tuesday, July 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at North Middlesex District Community Centre, 224 McLeod St., in Parkhill

Thursday, July 22 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Granton Park and Ball Diamond, 245 Queen St., Granton

Tuesday, July 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Southwest Middlesex Arena, 138 Mill St., in Glencoe

Wednesday, July 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Thorndale Community Centre, 265 Upper Queen St., in Thorndale

Wednesday, Aug. 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Melbourne Fire Station, 21912 Melbourne Rd., in Melbourne

Friday, Aug. 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Lucan Community Memorial Centre, 263 Main St., in Lucan

All of those clinics, aside from the one at North Middlesex District Community Centre, are drive-thru clinics.

