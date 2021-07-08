Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Manitoba looking to raise electricity rates 2.5 per cent each year for 3 years

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 8, 2021 1:11 pm
Manitoba Finance Minister Scott Fielding says the government is planning to raise electricity rates by 2.5 per cent a year over the next three years. View image in full screen
Manitoba Finance Minister Scott Fielding says the government is planning to raise electricity rates by 2.5 per cent a year over the next three years. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

The Manitoba government is planning to raise electricity rates by 2.5 per cent a year over the next three years.

Finance Minister Scott Fielding says the increases, to be presented in a bill before the legislature, are the lowest in a decade and will help keep rates among the lowest in Canada.

Read more: Manitoba Hydro wants 3.5% rate hike to deal with large debt load

Crown-owned Manitoba Hydro had asked for a 3.5 per cent increase this year to help pay off billions of dollars in debt.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba Hydro wants 3.5% rate hike to deal with large debt load' Manitoba Hydro wants 3.5% rate hike to deal with large debt load
Manitoba Hydro wants 3.5% rate hike to deal with large debt load – Jun 29, 2021

Fielding says the lower increase is a balance between serving Hydro’s needs and helping Manitobans weather the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Manitoba launches ‘formal process’ to respond to review of Hydro projects

Electricity rates are normally set by the Public Utilities Board, a regulatory body that holds public hearings and examines the Crown corporation’s finances.

The Progressive Conservative government has temporarily suspended the regulatory process and has set rates itself.

Click to play video: 'Crown Services minister says Bill 35 ensures Manitoba Hydro operations are ‘transparent’' Crown Services minister says Bill 35 ensures Manitoba Hydro operations are ‘transparent’
Crown Services minister says Bill 35 ensures Manitoba Hydro operations are ‘transparent’ – Mar 1, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Manitoba politics tagManitoba Hydro taghydro rates tagScott Fielding tagFinance Minister Scott Fielding tagHydro rate increase tagManitoba PUB tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers