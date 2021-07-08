Manitoba looking to raise electricity rates 2.5 per cent each year for 3 years

The Manitoba government is planning to raise electricity rates by 2.5 per cent a year over the next three years.
Finance Minister Scott Fielding says the increases, to be presented in a bill before the legislature, are the lowest in a decade and will help keep rates among the lowest in Canada.
Crown-owned Manitoba Hydro had asked for a 3.5 per cent increase this year to help pay off billions of dollars in debt.
Fielding says the lower increase is a balance between serving Hydro’s needs and helping Manitobans weather the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Electricity rates are normally set by the Public Utilities Board, a regulatory body that holds public hearings and examines the Crown corporation’s finances.
The Progressive Conservative government has temporarily suspended the regulatory process and has set rates itself.
