Canada

Annamie Paul’s office left without staff amid Green Party layoffs, infighting

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 7, 2021 10:28 pm
Click to play video: 'Green Party Leader Annamie Paul isn’t bowing to calls for resignation' Green Party Leader Annamie Paul isn’t bowing to calls for resignation
WATCH ABOVE: Green Party Leader Annamie Paul isn't bowing to calls for resignation – Jun 16, 2021

Green party layoffs are leaving leader Annamie Paul without staff in her office as a feud goes on.

Three sources affected by the cuts, who were granted anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about internal matters, say Green party executive director Dana Taylor sent out the notices today, slashing the paid ranks of the party in half.

Read more: Annamie Paul faces non-confidence vote among Green Party brass on July 20

The executive had recently announced at an all-staff meeting that some 15 layoffs were coming.

That virtual gathering stalled after Taylor clicked Paul’s mute button as the leader was speaking against the payroll cut, with a pair of other Greens refusing to continue until she was unmuted again, according to the same three sources, who were all there.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Annamie Paul slams bid to have her ousted as Green Party leader' Annamie Paul slams bid to have her ousted as Green Party leader
Annamie Paul slams bid to have her ousted as Green Party leader – Jun 16, 2021

They say the temporary layoffs, which take effect Friday evening and include no severance packages, mean they might be asked to return to work if an election kicks off this year, with a refusal tantamount to resignation.

The cuts have included newer staff who came in since Paul was elected nine months ago. Taylor and the leader’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
