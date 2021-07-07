Menu

Crime

Witnesses sought to altercation in Surrey mall that left man dead

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 7, 2021 8:17 pm
Andrew Doucette (right) is seen seated in the rotunda of the Surrey Central City Mall (left). View image in full screen
Andrew Doucette (right) is seen seated in the rotunda of the Surrey Central City Mall (left). IHIT

Homicide investigators are looking for witnesses to an altercation in the Surrey Central City Mall last month that left a man dead.

It happened in the mall’s rotunda on June 7, around 8:30 a.m., according to an Integrated Homicide Investigation Team media release.

Police said the victim, Andrew Doucette, was injured in the altercation and taken to hospital.

Doucette died several days later, and homicide investigators took conduct of the case on June 21, IHIT said.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say security video from the mall shows several bystanders in the area, both before and after the altercation. Investigators are looking to connect with anyone who was in the mall rotunda the morning of the incident.

“We are looking to compile a fulsome accurate account of what happened,” IHIT Sgt. David Lee said “There were several persons that saw this incident and we ask for them to contact IHIT.”

