Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Montreal watches as Canadiens fall to Tampa Bay Lighting in Game 5 of Stanley Cup final

The Canadiens were unable to make it past the finish line after defying the odds by making it into the Finals, winning just one game in the series before their loss in Game 5.
By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted July 7, 2021 11:10 pm

The Tampa Bay Lightning are Stanley Cup champions for the second year in a row.

The Lightning downed the Montreal Canadiens 1-0 on Wednesday to take the best-of-seven final in five games.

Montrealers rallied to watch the Habs play Game 5 of the finals on Wednesday night as the team continued its historic Stanley Cup run.

Thousands of people gathered inside the Bell Centre to watch their home team play in Florida on the stadium’s big screens while several hundreds of fans gathered outside to cheer in hopes that the Habs could win a second consecutive game in the series.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Montreal Canadiens make way to stormy Tampa Bay for Game 5

Fans gather to watch Game 5 of the Stanley Cup final outside the Bell Centre in Montreal. View image in gallery mode
Fans gather to watch Game 5 of the Stanley Cup final outside the Bell Centre in Montreal. GLoria Henriquez/Global News
Fans gather to watch Game 5 of the Stanley Cup final outside the Bell Centre in Montreal. View image in gallery mode
Fans gather to watch Game 5 of the Stanley Cup final outside the Bell Centre in Montreal. Gloria Henriquez/Global News

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante also showed her support for her city’s team, tweeting pictures of her watching alongside her neighbours outdoors.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé was seen in a Habs jersey outside the Olympic stadium, where public screenings of the games have been taking place.

Story continues below advertisement

The Canadiens arrived in Tampa, FL., on Tuesday after a 3-2 overtime win at home in Game 4.

The team knew they had a mountain to climb to win their 25th Cup title after Tampa swept the Habs in the first three games of the series.

— with files from the Canadian Press

Click to play video: 'Montreal Canadiens must overcome odds, weather as they head to Game 5' Montreal Canadiens must overcome odds, weather as they head to Game 5
Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
NHL tagQuebec tagMontreal Police tagFlorida tagMontreal tagMontreal Canadiens tagSPVM tagHABS tagValerie Plante tagDowntown tagStanley Cup tagTampa Bay Lightning tagChristian Dube tagBell Centre tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers