Montreal watches as Canadiens fall to Tampa Bay Lighting in Game 5 of Stanley Cup final

The Tampa Bay Lightning are Stanley Cup champions for the second year in a row.
The Lightning downed the Montreal Canadiens 1-0 on Wednesday to take the best-of-seven final in five games.
Montrealers rallied to watch the Habs play Game 5 of the finals on Wednesday night as the team continued its historic Stanley Cup run.
Thousands of people gathered inside the Bell Centre to watch their home team play in Florida on the stadium’s big screens while several hundreds of fans gathered outside to cheer in hopes that the Habs could win a second consecutive game in the series.
Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante also showed her support for her city’s team, tweeting pictures of her watching alongside her neighbours outdoors.
Meanwhile, Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé was seen in a Habs jersey outside the Olympic stadium, where public screenings of the games have been taking place.
The Canadiens arrived in Tampa, FL., on Tuesday after a 3-2 overtime win at home in Game 4.
The team knew they had a mountain to climb to win their 25th Cup title after Tampa swept the Habs in the first three games of the series.
— with files from the Canadian Press
