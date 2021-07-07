Montreal watches as Canadiens fall to Tampa Bay Lighting in Game 5 of Stanley Cup final

Send this page to someone via email

The Tampa Bay Lightning are Stanley Cup champions for the second year in a row.

The Lightning downed the Montreal Canadiens 1-0 on Wednesday to take the best-of-seven final in five games.

Montrealers rallied to watch the Habs play Game 5 of the finals on Wednesday night as the team continued its historic Stanley Cup run.

Thousands of people gathered inside the Bell Centre to watch their home team play in Florida on the stadium’s big screens while several hundreds of fans gathered outside to cheer in hopes that the Habs could win a second consecutive game in the series.

Habs fans trying to stay positive after Tampa Bay scored the first goal of the game. Very strong police presence throughout downtown core. More than I’ve seen out for any precious game. pic.twitter.com/0U0EjV4Hqq — Gloria Henriquez (@GloriaMTL) July 8, 2021

Montreal Canadiens make way to stormy Tampa Bay for Game 5

L'ambiance au Centre Bell! 🔥 The Bell Centre is rocking!#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/O3lK1cTB3p — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) July 8, 2021

View image in gallery mode Fans gather to watch Game 5 of the Stanley Cup final outside the Bell Centre in Montreal. GLoria Henriquez/Global News View image in gallery mode Fans gather to watch Game 5 of the Stanley Cup final outside the Bell Centre in Montreal. Gloria Henriquez/Global News

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante also showed her support for her city’s team, tweeting pictures of her watching alongside her neighbours outdoors.

Ce soir, c’est avec mes voisins que je regarde le match ! Les https://t.co/YJZ9me0hyu de tous les quartiers sont derrière nos Canadiens! #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/QM1nImT7tF — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) July 8, 2021

Meanwhile, Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé was seen in a Habs jersey outside the Olympic stadium, where public screenings of the games have been taking place.

Go #Habs Go! En direct du Parc olympique avec mon collègue ⁦@cdube_sante⁩ pic.twitter.com/mJg2uqw5VB — Caroline Proulx (@caroaubureau) July 8, 2021

The Canadiens arrived in Tampa, FL., on Tuesday after a 3-2 overtime win at home in Game 4.

The team knew they had a mountain to climb to win their 25th Cup title after Tampa swept the Habs in the first three games of the series.

Soaking in this view. It probably won’t be here tomorrow. But I will always remember how it made me feel. So grateful for an incredible run @CanadiensMTL. So much joy, so much hope. Until next season 🔵⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/IonCpBn60N — Gloria Henriquez (@GloriaMTL) July 8, 2021

— with files from the Canadian Press

