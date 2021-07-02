Global News Morning Toronto July 2 2021 8:51am 04:55 P.K. Subban weighs in on the Stanley Cup final Former Montreal Canadien P.K. Subban catches up with Antony Robart to talk about the Habs’ successful Stanley Cup run, and his future in broadcasting. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7997667/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7997667/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?