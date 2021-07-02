Menu

Global News Morning Toronto
July 2 2021 8:51am
04:55

P.K. Subban weighs in on the Stanley Cup final

Former Montreal Canadien P.K. Subban catches up with Antony Robart to talk about the Habs’ successful Stanley Cup run, and his future in broadcasting.

