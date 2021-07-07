COVID-19: Nearly 56,000 in Peterborough area fully vaccinated; 9 new cases in region

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported Wednesday nine new cases of COVID-19 while nearly 56,000 residents are now considered fully vaccinated.

In its update issued at 4:35 p.m., the health unit reported 29 active COVID-19 cases in its jurisdiction, up from 23 reported on Tuesday and 17 on Monday.

Of the health unit’s 1,614 cumulative cases since the pandemic began, 1,563 are now deemed resolved — an additional three cases since Tuesday. The resolved cases make up approximately 96.8 per cent of all cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough, all municipalities within Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

There are now 812 reported variant cases, up from 806 24 hours earlier. The health unit confirmed its first Delta variant case on June 19 and its first confirmed variant case on Feb. 23.

Other COVID-19 data for Wednesday:

Vaccination rates, clinics

On Wednesday, the health unit reported 159,254 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered at clinics (up from 143,436 reported on June 30). There were 99,952 people who have received their first dose (98,238 on June 30); 55,821 people have received both a first and second dose (up from 44,060 reported on June 30).

Overall, the health unit says approximately 76 per cent of eligible residents (ages 12 and up) in its jurisdiction have at least their first vaccine dose while 42.6 per cent have both required doses.

Other data:

76.9 per cent of adults (age 18 and older) have received at least one vaccine dose.

45.1 per cent of adults have two vaccine doses.

61.4 per cent of youth (ages 12-17) have received their first shot.

4.4 per cent of youth have two doses.

All vaccination appointments must be made via the provincial call centre at 1-833-943-3900, available daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., or any time online. Clinics are being run at the Evinrude Centre/Healthy Planet Arena and at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre.

The following Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccinations to eligible recipients:

Aylmer Street Pharmacy, 296 Aylmer St. N. (in Above and Beyond)

Costco Pharmacy, 485 The Parkway

Charlotte Care Pharmacy, 270 Charlotte St. Unit 100

Keene Drug Mart, 1105 Heritage Line in Keene

Havelock Pharmacy, 44 Ottawa St. W. in Havelock

High St. Guardian, 815 High St.

Loblaw Pharmacy, 400 Lansdowne St. E.

Loblaw Pharmacy, 230 George St. N. (inside No Frills Grocery)

Medical Centre Pharmacy, 707 Charlotte St.

Pharmasave The Clinic Pharmacy at 26 Hospital Dr.

Rexall Pharmacy, 85 George St. N.

Rexall Pharmacy, 1154 Chemong Rd.

Rx Drug Mart, 16 Grand Road in Campbellford

Sherbrooke Heights Pharmacy, 1625 Sherbrooke St. W.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 971 Chemong Rd.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 250 Charlotte St.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 741 Lansdowne St. W.

Shoppers Simply Pharmacy, 361 George St. N.

Sobeys Pharmacy, 1200 Lansdowne St. W.

The Medical Shoppe, 860 Chemong Road

Walmart, 1002 Chemong Rd.

Walmart Pharmacy, 950 Lansdowne St. W.

Westmount Pharmacy, 1293 Clonsilla Ave.

Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.

