Canada

COVID-19 claims another life in Saskatchewan, 53 new cases reported

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted July 7, 2021 4:14 pm
Click to play video: ''
WATCH: Premier Scott Moe and Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer, Dr. Saqib Shahab, are expected to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in the province at 3 p.m.

The Saskatchewan government announced one more death from COVID-19 on Wednesday and 53 new cases, which brings the total number of provincial infections to 49,039 cases, of which 12,231 are variants of concern.

The death was reported in the northwest zone in the 40 to 49 age group.

As for new COVID-19 cases, five are in the far northwest, three are in the far northeast, one is in the northwest, five are in the north-central, six are in Saskatoon, three are in the central-west, 13 are in Regina and 10 are in the southwest.

Read more: Regina business to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination from in-person patrons

There have been 48,150 recoveries from the virus and 319 cases are considered active.

The province says 64 people remain in hospital, with 54 people receiving inpatient care and 10 people in intensive care. Three people in the ICU are in Regina and four are in Saskatoon.

The seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan is 31 — 2.6 new cases per 100,000.

The province says 2,396 COVID-19 tests were processed on Tuesday, bringing the total number of administered tests to 927,628.

Read more: Lip-sync challenge: Regina, Saskatoon mayors square off to raise COVID-19 vaccination rates

An additional 13,719 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, bringing the total number of administered vaccines to 1,247,253.

The province says over half a million Saskatchewan residents are fully vaccinated.

Seventy-one per cent of residents aged 12 and older have also received their first dose and 50 per cent of those are fully vaccinated.

Click to play video: 'SHA on the continuing fight against COVID-19' SHA on the continuing fight against COVID-19
SHA on the continuing fight against COVID-19
