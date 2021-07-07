Some Winnipeg fitness centres, indoor pools reopening with limited capacity

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg is reopening a number of its fitness centres and indoors pools this coming Monday, in accordance with public health guidelines.

The city said Wednesday that facilities at the Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex, Fort Rouge Leisure Centre, Freight House Recreation Centre, Pan Am, Peguis Trail Health & Fitness Centre, St. James Assiniboia Centennial and Sgt. Tommy Prince Place will all see limited reopening.

Read more: Fitness industry wants seat at the table to discuss reopening in Manitoba

The indoor pools at Cindy Klassen and Pan Am will also be opened, but service will be limited to lane swimming, aquatic fitness classes, aquatic sports groups and public swimming.

Winnipeggers who are interested in using fitness and swimming facilities are encouraged to book time blocks before they arrive, as capacity restrictions mean there’s no guarantee there will be walk-in space.

Story continues below advertisement

Capacity at these facilities is limited to 25 per cent, and physical distancing guidelines are being enforced.

You can register at the city’s leisureONLINE site, call 311 or register on-site to reserve an available block.

1:19 Manitoba events edging closer to normalcy Manitoba events edging closer to normalcy