Canada

New Glasgow police investigating Wednesday morning arson

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted July 7, 2021 3:02 pm
New Glasgow Regional Police say a fire at a vacant house Wednesday morning was intentionally set.
New Glasgow Regional Police say a fire at a vacant house Wednesday morning was intentionally set. New Glasgow Regional Police

New Glasgow Regional Police are investigating an arson that took place at a vacant home on MacKay Street Wednesday morning.

In a release, police said the fire was reported around 7:30 a.m. and the building sustained extensive fire and smoke damage.

The incident closed down a section of MacKay Street for more than five hours. Police, three different fire departments, EHS and Nova Scotia Power attended the scene.

The preliminary investigation determined the fire was “intentionally set,” the release said.

The building on MacKay Street sustained extensive fire and smoke damage.
The building on MacKay Street sustained extensive fire and smoke damage. New Glasgow Regional Police

Police are asking the public to help identify anyone who was involved. They are also asking people to check their residential cameras, dashcams or other video devices for footage that could help with the investigation.

New Glasgow Regional Police spokesperson Const. Ken MacDonald was not able to share any information that led investigators to believe the fire was intentional.

Read more: Police in New Glasgow investigating early morning arson

However, he did say there have been “a few” arsons at vacant properties in the New Glasgow area over the last month, which are under investigation.

MacDonald said it’s too early to say if they are connected.

