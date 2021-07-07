Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Driver arrested in Vancouver crash that killed 11-month-old baby girl

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 7, 2021 3:05 pm
The scene of a two-vehicle collision that caused one vehicle to crash into a pedestrian and his 11-month-old baby on July 6, 2021. Police say the baby was killed in the collision and the father was sent to hospital with unknown injuries. View image in full screen
The scene of a two-vehicle collision that caused one vehicle to crash into a pedestrian and his 11-month-old baby on July 6, 2021. Police say the baby was killed in the collision and the father was sent to hospital with unknown injuries. Siavash Dezvareh/Global News

Vancouver police said Wednesday morning that a driver of one of the cars involved in a collision that killed an 11-month-old baby girl Tuesday was arrested at the scene.

“This is an absolute tragedy,” Const. Tania Visintin with the Vancouver police said in a release. “Our most heartfelt condolences go out to the parents and family of this little girl.”

Read more: 11-month-old baby killed in 2-car collision in downtown Vancouver: police

Police said a black Ford Escape collided with a black McLaren in the intersection of Smithe and Hornby streets just after 6 p.m. on July 6.

The scene of a two-vehicle collision that caused one vehicle to crash into a pedestrian and his 11-month-old baby on July 6, 2021. Police say the baby was killed in the collision and the father was sent to hospital with unknown injuries. View image in full screen
The scene of a two-vehicle collision that caused one vehicle to crash into a pedestrian and his 11-month-old baby on July 6, 2021. Police say the baby was killed in the collision and the father was sent to hospital with unknown injuries. Siavash Dezvareh/Global News

One of the vehicles mounted the sidewalk and struck a 31-year-old man who was carrying his young daughter.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The child died immediately at the scene, police said. Her father was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Click to play video: 'Two VPD officers stabbed while responding to a call near DTES' Two VPD officers stabbed while responding to a call near DTES
Two VPD officers stabbed while responding to a call near DTES

Drivers of both vehicles remained on the scene, and the driver of the Ford Escape, a 29-year-old man, was arrested.

Police did not say what the man was arrested for and no charges have been recommended at this time.

Investigators are asking for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage in the area of Hornby and Smithe streets on July 6 at around 6 p.m. to call VPD’s Collision Investigation Unit at 604-717-3012.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Vancouver tagFatal Collision tagvancouver police tagPedestrian Struck tagPedestrian Collision tagVancouver crash tagCrash kills baby girl tagHornby Street crash tagInfant killed crash Vancouver tagSmithe Street crash tagVancouver crash kills baby girl tagVancouver crash Tuesday tagVancouver crash Tuesday evening tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers