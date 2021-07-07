Driver arrested in Vancouver crash that killed 11-month-old baby girl

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police said Wednesday morning that a driver of one of the cars involved in a collision that killed an 11-month-old baby girl Tuesday was arrested at the scene.

“This is an absolute tragedy,” Const. Tania Visintin with the Vancouver police said in a release. “Our most heartfelt condolences go out to the parents and family of this little girl.”

Police said a black Ford Escape collided with a black McLaren in the intersection of Smithe and Hornby streets just after 6 p.m. on July 6.

View image in full screen The scene of a two-vehicle collision that caused one vehicle to crash into a pedestrian and his 11-month-old baby on July 6, 2021. Police say the baby was killed in the collision and the father was sent to hospital with unknown injuries. Siavash Dezvareh/Global News

One of the vehicles mounted the sidewalk and struck a 31-year-old man who was carrying his young daughter.

Story continues below advertisement

The child died immediately at the scene, police said. Her father was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

1:25 Two VPD officers stabbed while responding to a call near DTES Two VPD officers stabbed while responding to a call near DTES

Drivers of both vehicles remained on the scene, and the driver of the Ford Escape, a 29-year-old man, was arrested.

Police did not say what the man was arrested for and no charges have been recommended at this time.

Investigators are asking for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage in the area of Hornby and Smithe streets on July 6 at around 6 p.m. to call VPD’s Collision Investigation Unit at 604-717-3012.