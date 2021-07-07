Waterloo Region back up to 50 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Public Health reported 50 new positive tests for the coronavirus on Wednesday, lifting the total number of COVID-19 cases in the area to 17,852.

This far above the dozen new cases which were reported on Tuesday, which was the lowest amount noted this year.

However, Wednesday’s count was 10 less than Waterloo Public Health reported a week earlier, so the rolling seven-day average number of new cases continues to fall. It now stands at 38.4, whereas last Wednesday it was at 54.

There were also another 64 people cleared of the virus, pushing the number of resolved cases in Waterloo Region to 17,265.

For the third straight day, there were no new COVID-19-related deaths reported in the area, leaving the death toll at 272 including seven so far this month.

This drops the number of active cases in the region to 307; that is 11 fewer than Tuesday and 109 less than what was reported seven days earlier.

There are 44 people in area hospitals as a result of COVID-19 with 25 of those patients receiving intensive care.

The region’s COVID-19 vaccination task force reports there have now been 608,106 vaccinations done in the area, 10,098 more than it reported on Tuesday.

Another 9,541 people are now fully vaccinated, lifting the total number of residents who have been jabbed twice to 213,823. This means that 36.31 per cent of Waterloo Region residents have now been fully vaccinated while 67.53 per cent have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Those numbers jump to 44.99 per cent and 79.75 per cent when only considering the adult population in the area.

The province’s target is to see at least 75 per cent of the population fully vaccinated which would, in theory, achieve herd immunity.

Elsewhere, Ontario reported 194 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday as the province also reported no new deaths for the first time since 2020.

The death toll in the province remained at 9,224. The last time the province reported zero deaths was on Oct. 14.

The provincial case total now stands at 546,411.

According to Wednesday’s report, 42 cases were recorded in Waterloo, 35 in Toronto, 26 in Peel Region, 16 in Hamilton and 11 in Grey Bruce.

All other local public health units recorded fewer than 10 new cases in the provincial report. The two levels of government collect their numbers at different points of the day, leading to the disparity.

–With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues